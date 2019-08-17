When Kevin Newman was Arizona’s starting shortstop from 2013-15, he made the All-Pac-12 first team three years in succession, and was generally considered the top defensive shortstop in college baseball. He didn’t get a ton of attention at Arizona because his timing wasn’t the best: he took over at shortstop a year after Andy Lopez’s Wildcats won the 2012 College World Series and began a rebuilding period. But MLB scouts knew all about Newman: The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the first round in 2015 and, as of Friday, he was hitting .304 with 10 stolen bases and 24 extra-base hits, which included a walk-off single to beat the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Newman is earning the MLB minimum, $557,000, and can’t be a free agent until 2025, but he looks to be a future star.