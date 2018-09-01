After one season at Arizona, 2016-17, guard Kobi Simmons left school and entered the NBA draft. He wasn’t selected. But he became a feel-good story last year when he played in 32 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, starting 12 times, as he bounced between the NBA and the G League. But the Grizzlies waived Simmons last week. Why? Probably because shooting guards are available in excess supply. Simmons averaged 6.1 points per game in his brief NBA exposure, playing for a very bad 22-60 team. To stick, you’ve got to be able to set yourself apart or play a more valued position. Memphis’ roster includes former Pac-12 players Dillon Brooks of Oregon, Ivan Rabb of Cal and Kyle Anderson of UCLA, all of whom play positions — read: not shooting guard — that are more in demand.