Louis Boyd was a fielder with few equals while playing shortstop for Arizona’s 2016 College World Series baseball team. He impressed his teammates and coaching staff with his baseball IQ and communication skills. Last week, Boyd was named manager of the Class A Everett AquaSox, a Seattle Mariners affiliate. Boyd is only 25, which turned a lot of heads in baseball. “My jaw hit the floor, I was just surprised and excited,” Boyd told reporters. “I can’t wait to have any kind of impact I can have on these kids.” Kids? Many are almost Boyd’s age. Boyd arrived at Arizona after two seasons at Cochise College. He played the 2018 season in Single-A, hitting just .207 in 95 games before the Mariners saw his value as a coach. …