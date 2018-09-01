UA linebackers coach Tom Roggeman (1977-79, 1982-86) died two weeks ago at his home near South Bend, Indiana. He was 86. He was one of a kind. If you met “Rogge,” or ever listened to one of his speeches, you didn’t forget it. More than that, he had an impeccable character. If your son played for Roggeman at Arizona — or at his other coaching stops such as USC or Purdue — you knew he was in good hands. At one UA practice in the mid-80s, Rogge was agitated by a few missed plays and I was standing nearby when he shouted “YOU KNUCKLEHEAD!” That was as salty as he got. But the Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, a former Chicago Bears linebacker, was as tough as they come. He got his message across without profanity or demeaning someone. What is often forgotten is that Roggeman’s two sons — Buck and Rock — were two of the best high school players in Tucson history, at Sahuaro. Buck went on top play for Stanford and Rock, a Parade All-American, played for Notre Dame.