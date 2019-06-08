The two former Arizona Wildcats golfers who qualified for this week’s U.S. Open — Rory Sabbatini and Nate Lashley — couldn’t be more different. Sabbatini, 43, has played in 11 U.S. Opens and 591 PGA Tour events and has earned $32,795,481 in his golf career. Lashley, 36, has played in 18 PGA Tour events and has been paid $1,294,293. Sabbatini, who grew up in South Africa, recently became a Slovakian citizen, which gives him a good chance to play in the 2020 Olympics for that country. Lashley’s Arizona days were marked by tragedy; his parents and girlfriend were killed while flying home from a UA event in Oregon in 2005. He has been playing mini-tour events and the Web.com Tour until earning partial privileges on the PGA Tour a year ago. Former Rincon/University High School star Michael Thompson missed qualifying for this week’s U.S. Open by one stroke.