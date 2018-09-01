Arizona’s two most well-known football players of the last 10 years are Ka’Deem Carey and Scooby Wright. They were remarkable college ballplayers; Carey rushed for a school-record 4,239 yards, and Scooby made 163 tackles in 2014, a season in which he was surely the nation’s top college linebacker.
Carey and Wright were consensus All-Americans — both were Pac-12 Players of the Year — and now they have something else in common: They are not on any NFL roster. That’s almost hard to comprehend. Carey won’t turn 26 until October; Wright is just 24.
It’s a testament to the difficulty of playing in the NFL, or any pro sport. Wright played in just 13 NFL games, making seven tackles. Carey rushed for just 443 NFL yards.
What happened? Wright might’ve been a half-step slow and not quite big enough to play linebacker in the NFL. Carey probably wasn’t explosive enough to earn time as a starting NFL running back, and as he built up time on the Chicago Bears bench, he probably was making too much money to remain in a backup slot.