It is so difficult to get one of the 132 spots in this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open that seven pre-qualifying events were held just to get a field for Monday’s final qualifying event. Only three spots are available for the PGA Tour event and those attempting to get one of those three spots Monday is 1996 Arizona All-American Ted Purdy and Arizona’s 2001 All-American Ricky Barnes. Purdy, who won the 2005 Byron Nelson championship at the Colonial Golf Club and earned more than $7.7 million in 285 PGA Tour events, is now 45. He must make the cut in two more PGA Tour events to fully qualify for the PGA Champions Tour in 2024. He earlier played in the Monday qualifier at the Sony Open in Hawaii this month. One of those in Monday’s field against Purdy and Barnes is Canyon del Oro High School grad Jacob Rogers, who stunned the golf world in 2000 by qualifying in the Monday process for the Tucson Open at 16. He later made it through the U.S. Open qualifying process to play in the 2007 U.S. Open.