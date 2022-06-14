Ex-FW assistant Edwards named Chaminade's head coach

Flowing Wells High School associate girls basketball coach Michael Edwards has been hired by Chaminade University as the program's next women's basketball coach.

Chaminade, a private university in Honolulu, plays in Division II as part of the Pacific West Conference. The university announced the hire of Edwards on June 8.

Edwards spent the last two seasons serving as Flowing Wells' top assistant under Michael Perkins. The Caballeros reached the Class 5A state championship each of the last two years.

Prior to joining the Flowing Wells staff, Edwards was the girls basketball coach at Tanque Verde High School. While there, he posted a 109-40 record over five seasons.

Edwards, a University of Arizona graduate, is replacing longtime coach Arthur King, who stepped down in April.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Chaminade ohana," Edwards said via the university. "It was clear from my first meeting with the search committee that Chaminade is a special place."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wildcats land former Auburn, Florida State running back

The Arizona Wildcats have added another member to an already-crowded running back room, picking up a commitment from Florida State graduate transfer D.J. Williams.

Williams announced his commitment via his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the third stop for the 5-foot-10-inch, 205-pound back out of Lake Placid, Florida. Williams was originally a four-star recruit and the No. 16 running back in the 2019 class.

He committed to Auburn and spent two seasons with the Tigers, rushing for 599 yards on 122 carries and scoring five touchdowns in 19 games. He also had 72 receiving yards on 12 catches. Williams ran for a career-high 130 yards against No. 2 LSU during the 2019 season.

Williams transferred to FSU for the 2021 season, but was used sparingly. He appeared in six games, carrying the ball 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.

At Arizona, Williams will compete for carries — the Wildcats already have several viable options in the backfield. UA's current running back room includes four returners from the 2021 team: Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Stevie Rocker Jr. and Jalen John. The Cats also added freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke as part of the 2022 signing class.

NFL

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett replacing Brees

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC's “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season.

The network made the announcement on Tuesday.

Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC's studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site.

Garrett has been an analyst during NBC's coverage of the USFL this spring.

Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 years (2010-19) and compiled an 87-70 record, including three NFC East titles. He was an offensive coordinator for the Giants last season.

He also had a 14-year playing career in the league, and won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

