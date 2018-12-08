Tucsonan Krystal Quihuis won the Arizona Women’s Open last week in Phoenix, shooting rounds of 70-69-66 (or 11 under par) to earn $5,500. Quihuis, a three-year starter at Arizona and two-time state champion at Salpointe Catholic, struggled in her 2018 debut on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour, earning $12,732 and finishing 72nd on the money list. Among those Quihuis beat at the Arizona championship was ex-UA teammate Gigi Stoll, who finished 11th overall to earn $575. If Stoll elects to take the money, she will forfeit her final semester of eligibility at Arizona; Stoll was a key piece of the UA’s 2018 NCAA championship, winning playoff matches against favored golfers from Stanford and UCLA to help the Wildcats into a championship showdown against Alabama.