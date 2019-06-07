Arizona added another piece for the future when Nevada freshman and former five-star big Jordan Brown committed to the Wildcats Friday morning.
Brown considered the UA in 2018 but selected the Wolfpack just before the summer. After averaging three points, 2.1 rebounds in just 10.1 minutes per game as a freshman, Brown entered the transfer portal and the power forward-center hybrid announced his decision to come to Tucson on Twitter.
Brown will be on scholarship but will have to sit out for the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules.
The key departures from last season: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Brandon Randolph, Devonaire Doutrive and Emmanuel Akot.
The Wildcats only have 13 scholarships and with eight newcomers joining the team, Arizona is currently over the limit with 15 players for next season. Here's a look at the current Wildcats and their scholarship status.