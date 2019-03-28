The Arizona Wildcats are close to finishing up its second week of the spring practice period. The UA will practice two additional weeks leading up to the Spring Game on Saturday, April 13.
After the UA's private scrimmage at Arizona Stadium Thursday evening, new running backs coach DeMarco Murray and returning quarterback Khalil Tate held post-practice media sessions.
Murray enters his first year coaching after spending a season in the broadcast booth with Fox, one year after retiring from the NFL. Murray played seven seasons in the NFL and led the league in rushing in 2014 as the running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He also won NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors that same season.
Murray was recruited by Kevin Sumlin out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas in 2006 when Sumlin was an assistant at Oklahoma. Murray's close relationship was a key component in bringing Murray to the UA to replace Clarence McKinney as the running backs coach.
Tate on the other hand is entering his final season at Arizona and anticipates returning to his highlight playmaking abilities after being 100 percent healthy. Tate injured his ankle in the second week of the season against Houston. Tate concluded the 2018 season with 2,530 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, but rushed for 224 yards, which is 1,187 less than his explosive 2017 campaign.
Tate looks to be Arizona's starting quarterback again this season and Murray is anticipating a productive season out of his running back group. Check out what they had to say after practice.