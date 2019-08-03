While playing golf at Arizona from 1980-83, Craig Davis was part of a lineup of golfers who went on to distinguished careers in the sport: Paul Nolen, now the pro at Sewailo Golf Club; Rick Price, the pro at The View Golf Club; Rich Mueller, the pro at Crooked Tree Golf Course; John Ashworth, who made millions by establishing the Ashworth golf apparel company; and Wade Dunagan, director of golf at Tucson Country Club, among others. On Friday, Davis made his statement. He won the most prestigious golf tournament of his career, the British Senior Amateur in Scotland. A software engineer in San Diego, Davis has maintained ties to his alma mater, serving as a host to the Wildcats when they play in the SDSU/USD Lamkin San Diego Classic. Davis has also won three straight SCGA senior championships. …