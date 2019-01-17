Belgian prospect and former Arizona freshman Omar Thielemans will transfer next season to Wisconsin-Milwaukee, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Thielemans announced his transfer from Arizona prior to the season and was initially supposed to play for Wright State of the Horizon League in 2019-20, but has decided to play for conference rival UWM.
The 6-foot-7-inch Thielemans will be coached by Pat Baldwin, a Northwestern alumnus, who is in his second season at the helm. The Panthers currently have a 7-11 record.