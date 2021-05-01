Aaron Murillo

 Skip to main content
I served in the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman and the experience humbled me. After my service, I found my niche and started pursuing my nursing career and I am blessed and proud of being a nurse. The most valuable lesson of my career has been making a connection with my patients and family members, treating them like you would want your loved ones treated and communicating and explaining everything. My goal is to empower my patients to take ownership of their own health.

