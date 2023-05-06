"I became an LPN later in life after raising four wonderful children. In 2016, I made the best decision of my life by pursuing the LPN program. Completing the challenging program was truly a proud moment of my life. Today, I proudly represent El Rio Health’s Special Immunology Associates (SIA) Department and the most amazing team that provides care for patients living with HIV and AIDS. I love my job and I always provide genuine, caring experience for my patients and co-workers.

My entire work career has been in the healthcare field -- as a home health aide, a caregiver, a patient care technician and a phlebotomist. Aside from my nursing career, I am active in animal rescue and have been doing it for over 15 years. Rescuing animals is a 24-hour job with some sad and mostly happy endings. I am grateful for my purpose in life, that is, to care and advocate for people and animals."