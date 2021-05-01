My love for pediatrics started when I was in nursing school. I had the opportunity to care for a young girl who had such a profound impact on me that I knew I had found my home. My goal is to see health policy instituted that mandates systematic child physical abuse screening in all emergency departments across the United States.
Alex Stuetze Pediatric Nurse of the Year: Sheri M. Carson
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.