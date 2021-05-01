 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alex Stuetze Pediatric Nurse of the Year: Sheri M. Carson

Alex Stuetze Pediatric Nurse of the Year: Sheri M. Carson

  • Updated

Sheri M. Carson

 ERIC SUHM

My love for pediatrics started when I was in nursing school. I had the opportunity to care for a young girl who had such a profound impact on me that I knew I had found my home. My goal is to see health policy instituted that mandates systematic child physical abuse screening in all emergency departments across the United States.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News