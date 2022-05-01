Ambur Lindstrom-Mette

Assistant Clinical Professor

University of Arizona College of Nursing

DNP, FNP-C, RN

ANA, AzNA, NONPF, NLN

I began my nursing career, as an ADN, on a telemetry unit. I loved caring for patients and learning. I found myself returning to school three more times earning a BSN, MS-FNP, and DNP. Bedside nursing provided me with the skills and knowledge to meet the demands of the complex health care system.

My love for learning morphed into a love for teaching. I have taught undergraduate BSN students, MS-FNP students and currently DNP students. I was responsible for teaching BSN Adult Health courses; my bedside experience allowed me to share personal experiences and demands of the acutely ill patient. The BSN team I worked with, achieved 13 consecutive semesters of 100% first time pass rate.

I currently teach DNP students, in various courses. I enjoy working with the student in their advanced practice journey. As a current, practicing FNP I can share my experiences and pearls with the student. I am very honored and humbled to be a part of such an awesome profession.

