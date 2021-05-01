 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amy Baker

Amy Baker

  • Updated

Amy Baker

 ERIC SUHM

I have a passion for the OR. I view my patients, my position as a nurse, and our patients as my purpose and my calling. I welcome students and the opportunity to share my passion for the OR with them. My goal is to convey a love of surgery, commitment to excellence and encourage them to find their own purpose and calling.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News