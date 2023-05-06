"In my career, I have been privileged to work I began my career in 2001 and have been working with parents, infants and toddlers in the Tucson community ever since. I first worked as a developmental specialist with the Arizona Early Intervention Program. Later, I returned to school to achieve my goal to support families in the most gratifying way, through nursing. I recently obtained my certification as an internationally board-certified lactation consultant. I think my greatest gift is collaborating with the professionals I have met along the way, to best support the health and access to care for those I have the privilege to serve. I began working with Spanish speaking families over 23 years ago and developed my bilingualism over the years. As a nurse supervisor for the Nurse-Family Partnership and Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home-Visiting Program (MECSH) the programs, I have the platform to elevate the stories of local families to highlight needs in our community. I am fulfilled and inspired to speak, write and use mentoring opportunities to tell of the realities, resiliency, strengths and the dedication of new families doing navigating increasingly complex circumstances. Along the way, at Easterseals Blake Foundation, I have had humble and wise mentors to reflect and grow with as a professional. I consider the service of nursing to be a unique journey that has taught me to truly walk alongside others with humility."