Amy Valencia

I never dreamed nursing would be my career until I spent some time in the trauma ICU as a patient care technician. In two months, I was hooked. I had been at a crossroads in my young life, not sure if I wanted to stay in healthcare at all. I decided I would apply to nursing school … one time. If I got in, that would be the sign I was where I was supposed to be. As I look back on a now 25 year nursing career, I am so grateful this is the path that opened up for me. I have been blessed beyond belief to be a part of such an incredible calling. I have been able to witness both devastating tragedy and unbelievable miracles. I have gotten to walk alongside patients and their families in some of the most vulnerable times of their lives.