Amy Valencia

  • Updated

Name: Amy Valencia

Job Title: RN Director Critical Care/Dialysis

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: BS, BSN

Professional Affiliations: AACN

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I never dreamed nursing would be my career until I spent some time in the trauma ICU as a patient care technician. In two months, I was hooked. I had been at a crossroads in my young life, not sure if I wanted to stay in healthcare at all. I decided I would apply to nursing school … one time. If I got in, that would be the sign I was where I was supposed to be. As I look back on a now 25 year nursing career, I am so grateful this is the path that opened up for me. I have been blessed beyond belief to be a part of such an incredible calling. I have been able to witness both devastating tragedy and unbelievable miracles. I have gotten to walk alongside patients and their families in some of the most vulnerable times of their lives.

As a leader of both critical care and dialysis, I have been able to be a part of the growth and development of so many nurses and that has been one of my greatest honors. I have and continue to learn so much from all the people I’ve been able to support over the last several years and it is truly my privilege to be a small part of their journey.

So much of my success is a result of the patience and support of my family. I treasure both them and all the people who have had such positive impacts in my life.

