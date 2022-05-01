Name: Ana Crystal Hernandez

Job Title: Care Coordination Manager

Organization: El Rio Health

Education: BSN, RN

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My nursing journey started in 2014 as a new graduate in the home health setting. I purposely wanted to start in that setting, for it was important and I enjoyed being able to build a closer relationship with the patient and providing the care and education they needed. Due to my high-risk pregnancy, I had to put my direct patient care nursing on hold because I was placed on strict bedrest. During my time in bedrest, I was able to continue my nursing career by completing my BSN in only 10 months. A year after having my daughter, I resumed my direct patient care in a skilled nursing facilities/rehab, and this allowed me to enter a different pathway in understanding our patients needs as they healed and went home.

I joined El Rio Health in 2016 as a clinic registered nurse at Congress Health Center in the same-day clinic in seeing our more acute patients. With growth and opportunity, I transferred into the Care Coordination Department as discharge nurse. I transitioned into the Triage Supervisor role and five months later I was promoted to Care Coordination Manager. Joining the El Rio family had been a dream of mine after being assigned a Nursing Group Project for our Community Health Chapter. El Rio Health was the organization I was assigned to. This is where I felt I would be able to make a difference in providing care to the patient in their physical well-being and social determinants of health.

I am a compassionate, driven and innovated leader and I am always looking to the future to see how I am able to create positive change within El Rio and in the nursing profession. I owe my success to those who believed in me and gave me a chance. Agradecimiento a Dios y a mi familia por siempre creer en mis suenos y apoyarme incondicionalmente.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

