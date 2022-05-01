Name: Ana Maria Chretin

Job Title: Clinical Nurse Lead

Organization: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital

Education: BSN, CMSRN

Professional Affiliations: MSNCB

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I am a graduate from the University of Arizona College of Nursing. I have worked at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital on the Medical Surgical Unit for 22 years. I have progressed through Carondelet’s professional advancement program and became an RN Expert with my National Medical Surgical Nurse Certification.

I have had many roles on the Med Surg unit, bedside nurse, nurse preceptor, charge nurse and now Clinical Nurse Lead. I have participated in several hospital committees and educational training workshops and became the Chairman of our Unit Based Council. My contribution to the Unit Based Council was to bring forth the idea and work through the planning for a Workplace Violence Committee. Through the council’s hard work and persistent efforts, the Workplace Violence Committee was introduced at Carondelet St. Mary’s and is now implemented in all the network Carondelet hospitals.

This past year I received Carondelet St. Mary’s Nurse of the Year Award. I humbly accepted this award knowing I represented bedside nurses. I am dedicated to serving patients and their families. My greatest satisfaction is working alongside our bedside nurses. I love helping nurses develop their practice and empowering them to take on different roles while upholding nursing values.

I thank god for allowing me to serve him through my nursing ministry. I want to thank all of my colleagues and mentors who have believed in and supported me throughout my nursing career. To my husband and family, thank you for your love and support.

