Angie Vargas

Angie Vargas

  • Updated

Angie Vargas

 ERIC SUHM

Working as an emergency nurse for over a decade, the long days were long and exhausting on many levels, but I thrived on helping patients and families. The need to help is my passion and has always keeps me going.

