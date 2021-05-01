My passion for helping and taking care of people began in high school when I volunteered in a nursing home. Based on that experience, I became a nurse. Since then, my nursing career has progressed from working in the cardiac ICU to various leadership roles, which has allowed me to continue to be part of changes in healthcare to affect patient care in a positive way throughout the organization as opposed to one patient at a time. My greatest passion is patient safety. I am always looking at opportunities to make positive changes in that area by leading teams to develop processes toward this endeavor.
Annette Vince
-
Updated
Updated
Updated
