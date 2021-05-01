 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annette Vince

Annette Vince

  • Updated

Annette Vince

 ERIC SUHM

My passion for helping and taking care of people began in high school when I volunteered in a nursing home. Based on that experience, I became a nurse. Since then, my nursing career has progressed from working in the cardiac ICU to various leadership roles, which has allowed me to continue to be part of changes in healthcare to affect patient care in a positive way throughout the organization as opposed to one patient at a time. My greatest passion is patient safety. I am always looking at opportunities to make positive changes in that area by leading teams to develop processes toward this endeavor.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News