Ashlee F. Garcia

I am an Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Certified, Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse (WOCN), as well as a Certified Foot Care Nurse (CFCN). I am the Manager of Specialty Nursing at Tucson Medical Center, which includes the WOC Team and the Vascular Access Team.

I graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Utah University in 2009 and received my certifications in wound care from Emory University in 2013. I graduated from Walden University and became a board-certified Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in 2019.

I strive to assist fellow nurses with continuing education through guest lectures at local colleges and professional groups as well as participating in the development of local educational conferences. I continue to grow professionally by continuing my education, supporting clinical trials and practicing current evidence-based practices. I am an active participant and volunteer for the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurse Society and have served in multiple board positions as well as committees. I advocate and support the local Ostomy Support Group.