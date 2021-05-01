In my eight years as a nurse, my passion has been to advocate for patients that can’t speak for themselves – those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit while providing care and support for their mothers and fathers. I also participate in the Wave of Light – a night to honor infant and pregnancy loss. It has become my passion to introduce this ceremony of remembrance to the community. I hoped to make the topic of infant and pregnancy loss less taboo and to create a support system for parents, families, nurses, friends and community members so no single person would feel like they had to suffer these losses alone.
Becky Heral
-
- Updated
