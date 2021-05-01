 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Becky Heral

Becky Heral

  • Updated

Becky Heral

 ERIC SUHM

In my eight years as a nurse, my passion has been to advocate for patients that can’t speak for themselves – those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit while providing care and support for their mothers and fathers. I also participate in the Wave of Light – a night to honor infant and pregnancy loss. It has become my passion to introduce this ceremony of remembrance to the community. I hoped to make the topic of infant and pregnancy loss less taboo and to create a support system for parents, families, nurses, friends and community members so no single person would feel like they had to suffer these losses alone.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News