Biji Anilkumar

Name: Biji Anilkumar

Job Title: RN

Organization: Banner University Medical Center

Education: BSN, PCCN, Associate Degree in Teacher Training

Professional Affiliations: American Diabetic Association

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I began my nursing career in 2000 in the Intensive Care Unit. I have worked in various areas of nursing including ICU, Progressive Care Unit, Acute Rehab, Behavioral Health Unit and Surgical Intermediate Care Unit. I have enjoyed my bedside nursing along with precepting nursing students and new graduate nurses. My teacher training experience helped me well as a preceptor.

I am very grateful to each and every individual that helped me in my nursing journey. Without their continuous support and motivation, I wouldn’t have gained enough knowledge and experience in my nursing career. Seeing the smile on my patient’s face is the greatest motivation and reward for me. I believe the heart of nursing will always be in the art of caring.

