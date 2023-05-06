"From the time I was 5 years old, I knew that I wanted to be a nurse. My sister played "teacher" and I played "nurse" and those are the careers we each chose. After 33 years of nursing, I am still glad I followed my dream. Most of my work has been in cardiac nursing in acute care settings, telemetry, ICU, and now OR. I love the heart! It is such a resilient organ, it inspires me. Collateral circulation, there's a life lesson there. I have also enjoyed doing some nursing for an urgent care center and have been a Clinical Nurse Instructor. I love nursing! I love educating my patients as well as new nurses. I have always tried to be a fierce patient advocate. My brightest and best contribution to nursing, however, has been my daughter, Kelly, who is an excellent nurse who gives 110% to her patients and is also an advocate for her fellow nurses. There is also another young woman who I hope to see graduate from nursing school someday. She is from Afghanistan and was almost done with her education when she and her husband had to flee their country a little over a year ago. They came here with nothing and yet, they are already productive members of our Tucson Society. If each of us nurses can encourage and support a few younger ones, we may just have someone to take care of us when WE need a nurse. Nurses make the world better and I am proud to be called "Nurse"."