"I am a third generation nurse. I knew from an early age my passion always included caring for those who could not care for themselves. I have a soft spot in my heart for our furry friends. I am activate in various animal sanctuaries and help gather donations. I started my wound care journey when a good friend and mentor took me under her wing to work with her in wound care. I started at the TMC wound care center as a PRN and then grew into management. I love my wound care team and everything they do for our patients! For my patients in wound care it is fulling for me to watch their wounds heal and gain back their independence."