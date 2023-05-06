"In 1974, my beautiful mother lost her battle from Pancreatic cancer. I vividly remember the nurses coming to our home, caring for my weak, frail mother as she battled this disease. I was 10 years old and not quite able to understand or know the ramifications of cancer, but I began to develop a sense of purpose and sort of order in the chaos of that time, doing my best to help my mom just like the nurses did. This care left a lasting impression on me, one that without a doubt continues to drive the way I practice and care for my patients and families today.

I began my professional life in a completely different field, but never felt as though I was fulfilling my true calling. This led me to pursue a career change, and I went back to school and began my nursing career in February 2000 on an adult Ortho/Med/Surg unit at St Mary’s. I am forever grateful for the firm foundation this position gave me that I have since carried with me throughout my career. At the time, there were eight beds for pediatric patients, and this is where I met nurse Sherri Ann. She tried to get me to follow her to UMC for an adult/pediatric RN position on the Bone Marrow Transplant floor. I didn’t feel quite ready for that intense role just yet, but little did she know, she planted the seed to which my love and passion for Peds Hem/Onc/BMT would continue to grow. I am about to embark on my 23rd year of nursing, with seventeen of those years in my current role and specialty. I am now an experienced pediatric hematology, oncology, bone marrow transplant nurse with a passion and gift for providing palliative care and inpatient hospice. Caring for my patients and their families is by far, the most rewarding aspect of my career. It has given me countless experiences filled with hope, love, laughter, encouragement, and integrity, as well as ones that are inevitably filled with immense heartache. Through the care I provide, I never stray from having sincere compassion for my patients and their families during their journey, as my own pain in losing my mother to this terrible disease has given me an empathy I tap into each time I interact and care for them.