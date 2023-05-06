Job Title: RN, BSN

Organization: Carondelet Health Network, Marana Hospital

Education: ADN, BSN, AMSN

"I began my nursing career in 1997 in the Intensive Care Unit at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital. I was blessed to work with many incredible nurses who taught and guided me. During my years in the ICY, I became a Palliative Care Certified Registered Nurse. I have always felt very strongly about advocating for patients and their families about end-of-life goals/options.

After 12 years in the Intensive Care Unit, I joined the float pool. I worked in the Emergency Department and virtually every other area of the hospital. I enjoyed the diversity each unit had to offer. I learned so much and gained an appreciation for the uniqueness of skills present on each unit.

In addition to working as a staff RN, I was a clinical instructor at Pima Community College. I taught first semester students because I believe that this semester is the most impressionable for new nurses. I wanted to share my knowledge and my love for the nursing profession. Teaching is one of the greatest processional joys.

One of my most memorable nursing experiences was going to Austin, Texas to help with the Hurricane Katrina relief effort in 2005. Being able to provide care for the victims that were sent to Austin and providing relief for the nurses that were working tirelessly, I something that I will never forget.

Practicing nursing has been more than just a career for me. I feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, no matter how small. I am very grateful to each and every individual that has helped me with my nursing journey. It has truly been my passion and I hope to continue to share my love of nursing for many years to come."