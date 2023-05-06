"When I became a nurse in 2014, I was fortunate to go straight into the operating room. Not only did I find my niche in the nursing world, but I also met my mentor and dear friend who challenged me to become a better nurse. With my role model at my side, I was able to achieve a higher education and explore other roles within the nursing world including charge nurse, manager, and nursing informatics within the perioperative environment.

Even though I am currently helping patients beyond the bedside, I have found great joy as an RN systems analyst. This position allows me to leverage my clinical, management, and technological skillset to influence my team to best serve our community, improve patient satisfaction and safety, and best position our business and patients for success. We within the nursing community must continue to adapt to new technologies and continue to grow so that we can produce better patient outcomes. I am excited and honored to be a part of this ever changing and challenging profession."