"I worked hard to achieve my childhood dream of being a nurse. When I finally graduated nursing school in 2019, I started as a new grad in the pediatric emergency department at BUMCT. It was there where I was given a solid foundation by my coworkers that emphasized teamwork, and quality patient care.

After becoming a more rounded nurse throughout the emergency department, I recently decided to step away from the ED and move to the PICU to pursue my passion for caring for our pediatric population. I am proud of all my achievements but recognize that I am the strong, great nurse today because of all that have contributed to my practice and training. I thank my entire ED family at BUMCT for the immense knowledge and skills I have learned that have led me to be the nurse I am today."