 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathy Hoffman

  • Updated

Name: Cathy Hoffman

Job Title: RN, Primary Care

Organization: Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS)

Education: University of Arizona College of Nursing, BSN 2002, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT; MSN, Clinical Nurse Leader track, 2011; Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL), certified; Wound Care Certified (WCC)

Professional Affiliations: Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society; Tucson Affiliate, Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I was fortunate to go to nursing school as an older than average student, after spending many years working in a different field. I work at the Southern Arizona VA, in the Primary Care Clinic Service Line. Wound care is my passion and I provide wound care for veterans who are enrolled in primary care. I am grateful for all I have learned and continue to learn from the veterans, the nursing staff, the medical providers and other healthcare professionals. On a daily basis I am inspired by my co-workers and my veteran patients and I feel honored to be part of the nursing profession.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lauren A. Acosta

2022 Nurses Week Awards

These nurses have been named to the list of Fab 50 nurses unless otherwise noted. Other awards are noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News