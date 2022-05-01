Cathy Hoffman

I was fortunate to go to nursing school as an older than average student, after spending many years working in a different field. I work at the Southern Arizona VA, in the Primary Care Clinic Service Line. Wound care is my passion and I provide wound care for veterans who are enrolled in primary care. I am grateful for all I have learned and continue to learn from the veterans, the nursing staff, the medical providers and other healthcare professionals. On a daily basis I am inspired by my co-workers and my veteran patients and I feel honored to be part of the nursing profession.