Name: Celina Ruiz
Job Title: Manager of Nursing and Ancillary Services
Organization: Children's Clinics for Rehabilitative Services
Education: RN, BSN
Professional Affiliations: ANA, AzNA
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
My career as an RN started in 2009 as a new graduate in an adult step-down Trauma/Transplant Unit. About a year later, a position in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit became available and I quickly jumped at the opportunity since my heart has always been in pediatrics. I worked at the bedside for four years before taking a leadership role. I really enjoyed being in a leadership role in a Pediatric setting and transitioned to an outpatient setting. I am currently the Manager of Nursing and Ancillary Services at Children’s Clinics.
My desire has always been to work in a family-centered environment and I am fortunate to get to do that in my current role, caring for Southern Arizona’s most medically complex children and families. I am humbled at the opportunity to care for children and families in a holistic environment.