Job Title: RN GI

Organization: Oro Valley Hospital

Education: BA in nursing from Luther College

"What a great choice pursuing a career in nursing has been for me. I have had the opportunity to work as a nurse in many different capacities as well as flex my hours up and down to balance life at home. My 28 years of experience has included nursing home care, Emergency Room, interventional radiology, hospice care, Pre/Post day surgery and GI.

My current position at Oro Valley Hospital in the GI department has proved to be a very rewarding experience. First of all, I work with a great team of GI staff, physicians, and anesthesiologists. Additionally, my manager, Marci Bollt, has encouraged me to grow in many ways, one of which was pursuing my clinical ladder advancement. She has also allowed me to “experiment” in some of our processes. Occasionally, these experiments have worked well and resulted in significant changes to our work flow and efficiencies. We strive to give all of our patients a positive experience in our GI lab.

When I am not driving my coworkers crazy at work with new ideas, I enjoy time with our adult children, traveling, working out, hosting family and friends from the Midwest, hiking and golfing. One particular highlight in the last few years was summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest free standing mountain in the world. I was able to achieve this bucket list item with my husband and a team partnered with World Vision. Even in the remote areas of Africa, I could not escape being called upon as a nurse, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."