Charles Vagts May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link ERIC SUHM Job title: Registered NurseOrganization: Southern Arizona VA Medical Center Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story