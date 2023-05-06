Job Title: Program Director Home Based Primary Care

Organization: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Education: BA Anthropology, Art History; BSN

"I have the distinct honor of serving as the program director of Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS). I am privileged to work closely with Dr. Rosemary Browne in leading our remarkable, interdisciplinary team of highly trained staff. The HBPC provides incomparable in-home care, successfully treating the most complex cases for some of the most debilitated Veterans in southern Arizona. My family’s proud history of military service was a key consideration in my election to serve at the VA. I treat each veteran entrusted to my care as if they were my dad, my uncle, or my grandfather.

My first job in the medical field was that of medical assistant when I was fresh out of high school. I began volunteering in the Physical Therapy (PT) and pediatric departments at Tucson Medical Center (TMC) to gauge my interest a healthcare career. Ultimately, I changed course and decided to major in physical anthropology, eventually achieving my goal of becoming an archaeologist. During this time, I elected to volunteer with Odyssey Hospice as well. I worked closely with the in-patient facility nursing staff and joined in home visits as a companion. Following the birth of my son, I decided to return to the University of Arizona for my BSN, then started my nursing career at TMC.

I am fortunate to have enjoyed many extraordinary mentors since embarking upon my nursing career. I strive to provide that same quality of mentoring, both to new nurses as well as those exploring different paths within the nursing field. We are blessed to have to have so many flexibilities and options in nursing. We can work nearly anywhere, at any time, and in multiple capacities. Nurses make change happen, we lean into discomfort, and we change lives in so many positive ways.

I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful team I work with everyday as we provide consistently outstanding care to our nation’s heroes.

I wish to thank my family as well, for all the love and support they have given throughout my career. Without those around me, I would not be the nurse I am."