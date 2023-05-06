"I began my nursing career in the Air Force in inpatient Labor and Delivery/ post-partum. As Air Force officers, we are expected to learn and lead from day one. I enjoyed working and growing during my Labor and Delivery experiences at 4 different bases in 9 years. Moving to the many different markets and working with so many different people gave me a broad perspective on nursing and leadership that is an invaluable asset.

I am currently filling a leadership position in primary serving the Active Duty population of Davis-Monthan, AFB. I now have the opportunity to mentor healthcare workers of all specialties to include doctors, nurses, and technicians. I ensure that they have the hands-on training that is needed to deliver care that is consistent with the latest Evidence Based Medicine. This new role allows me to guide them through the opportunities that are available for advancement or through pursuing a different nursing path that will better meet their family’s needs as well as their own professional goals."