My true love is direct patient care no matter the setting, it is what I was meant to do - make a direct positive impact on each patient and their families each and every day. I still remember how proud I felt as I walked into my first full-time day as a new nurse. That same feeling of pride and stewardship still resonates within me daily. It is a privilege … born of hard work and dedication, we all strive to be the best that we can be, filling our toolboxes and using all of the resources at our disposal for the patient.
Christopher A. Stump
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
- Updated
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.