 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher A. Stump

Christopher A. Stump

  • Updated

Christopher A. Stump

 ERIC SUHM

My true love is direct patient care no matter the setting, it is what I was meant to do - make a direct positive impact on each patient and their families each and every day. I still remember how proud I felt as I walked into my first full-time day as a new nurse. That same feeling of pride and stewardship still resonates within me daily. It is a privilege … born of hard work and dedication, we all strive to be the best that we can be, filling our toolboxes and using all of the resources at our disposal for the patient.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News