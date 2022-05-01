Christy Pacheco

I am a Family Nurse Practitioner with a focus on providing primary care to rural and medically underserved populations. I enjoy working with students and community members to promote quality and access to care to improve health status and health outcomes. I have had the privilege of living and working on the Navajo Nation, with the Indian Health Service, as well as working in community health centers and county health department. My program work has ranged from maternal-child health to HIV care and public health. I value the interprofessional collaboration and stakeholder engagement necessary to successfully address the social determinants of health.

My work mentoring students, ranging from high school and pre-health students to health professions students from a range of disciplines, is particularly rewarding. I have a particular interest in working with students from underserved backgrounds and conducting interprofessional activities. As an INCATS Program mentor, I mentor undergraduate and graduate Native American nursing and Nurse Practitioner students to facilitate successful completion of their programs and subsequent work in tribal health settings. My interprofessional CLARION groups have won the University of Arizona competition twice. As a Rural Health Professions Program (RHPP) Director, I have had the opportunity to work with health professions students from across the state in conducting interprofessional community immersions and activities, from annual health fairs at a soup kitchen, pre-pandemic, to pandemic outreach (testing, vaccinations). My Doctoral students have conducted numerous Quality Improvement projects that serve to improve the health status and health outcomes of underserved populations, from chronic disease management to migrant farmworker safety and refugee and migrant health.