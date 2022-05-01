 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christy Pacheco

  • Updated

Name: Christy Pacheco

Job Title: FNP; Faculty; RHPP Director

Organization: The University of Arizona College of Nursing

Education: DNP, FNP-BC

Professional Affiliations: AANP, AzRHA, NAPG, NONPF

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I am a Family Nurse Practitioner with a focus on providing primary care to rural and medically underserved populations. I enjoy working with students and community members to promote quality and access to care to improve health status and health outcomes. I have had the privilege of living and working on the Navajo Nation, with the Indian Health Service, as well as working in community health centers and county health department. My program work has ranged from maternal-child health to HIV care and public health. I value the interprofessional collaboration and stakeholder engagement necessary to successfully address the social determinants of health.

People are also reading…

My work mentoring students, ranging from high school and pre-health students to health professions students from a range of disciplines, is particularly rewarding. I have a particular interest in working with students from underserved backgrounds and conducting interprofessional activities. As an INCATS Program mentor, I mentor undergraduate and graduate Native American nursing and Nurse Practitioner students to facilitate successful completion of their programs and subsequent work in tribal health settings. My interprofessional CLARION groups have won the University of Arizona competition twice. As a Rural Health Professions Program (RHPP) Director, I have had the opportunity to work with health professions students from across the state in conducting interprofessional community immersions and activities, from annual health fairs at a soup kitchen, pre-pandemic, to pandemic outreach (testing, vaccinations). My Doctoral students have conducted numerous Quality Improvement projects that serve to improve the health status and health outcomes of underserved populations, from chronic disease management to migrant farmworker safety and refugee and migrant health.

It is an honor and privilege to join the other Fab 50 nurses.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lauren A. Acosta

2022 Nurses Week Awards

These nurses have been named to the list of Fab 50 nurses unless otherwise noted. Other awards are noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News