Clare Armet

 ERIC SUHM

I knew from the first day of nursing school that this was the profession for me. I have always been in awe of amazing nurses and feel so lucky to be a part of the best profession. I have been supported by such amazing leaders, peers, family and friends who encourage me to believe in myself – I am so grateful for them.

