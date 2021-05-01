I knew from the first day of nursing school that this was the profession for me. I have always been in awe of amazing nurses and feel so lucky to be a part of the best profession. I have been supported by such amazing leaders, peers, family and friends who encourage me to believe in myself – I am so grateful for them.
Clare Armet
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.