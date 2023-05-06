"Becoming a nurse was a goal of mine as a child. I began my work in healthcare at a young age as a volunteer at a local hospital, and after trialing other careers, knew that I was meant to be an RN. After over a decade spent as an ICU RN, I am now fortunate to be a member of our facility’s Electronic Health Record team within our Clinical Informatics Department. I am currently pursuing a Masters in Nursing with a Concentration in Informatics.