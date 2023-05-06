"My mother started but did not finish her nursing degree in 1950 and spoke of her regret despite the rewards she received. This inspired me to pursue and complete my degree in 1975 and inspired my love of nursing. As a nurse, I have appreciated the ability to learn something new each day and be guided by evidenced based practice. Education has been an important aspect of my 48 year career as a nurse. Thank you to my family, friends, colleagues, and mentors who inspire me every day."