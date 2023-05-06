Job Title: RN Labor & Delivery
Organization: Tucson Medical Center
Education: RN, BSN
Professional Affiliations: AWHONN Member, NCC Certified
Passionate nurse and advocate for women’s health. Possessing over 48 years of experience dedicated to OB/GYN nursing including antepartum, high risk, labor and delivery, newborn care, postpartum care and credentialed OB Stork Trainer for Epic.
Undertaken a variety of roles during tenured career including staff nurse, relief charge nurse, clinical educator, and Labor & Delivery Manager. Work effectively by supporting multidisciplinary colleagues and actively contributing to team goals. Serve as a simulation team member for an advanced obstetric training and simulation suite utilized by staff, physicians, and midwives. AWHONN Fetal Monitoring and NRP Instructor.
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
"My mother started but did not finish her nursing degree in 1950 and spoke of her regret despite the rewards she received. This inspired me to pursue and complete my degree in 1975 and inspired my love of nursing. As a nurse, I have appreciated the ability to learn something new each day and be guided by evidenced based practice. Education has been an important aspect of my 48 year career as a nurse. Thank you to my family, friends, colleagues, and mentors who inspire me every day."