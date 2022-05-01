Delmar Messer

Name: Delmar “Del” Messer

Job Title: Clinical Nurse Manager, Primary Care

Organization: Southern Arizona Veterans Administration Healthcare System

Education: MSN, RN, CNL

Professional Affiliations: AACN

Special Nursing Interests/Comments: Nursing was not my first career. I have many family members in health care. I held my sister in high regard for her work in the emergency department and oncology during her long career as an LPN, then registered nurse.

I began my government career as an infantry soldier in the US Army. When I went into nursing I knew that I wanted to give back to my fellow veterans and joined the VA while attending an ADN nursing program. In my roles as a mental health CNL, med-surg nurse and nurse leader, I focus all my efforts and intentions on serving our nation’s veterans in the same way I served as a soldier in the Army. A focus on the mission and veteran-centric care are at the core of the belief system that guides my day-to-day practice.

COVID, like it has for many others, has given me pause to consider the next steps in my career. The past 24 months have been a great challenge that tested me time and again. I will always appreciate what those experiences taught me about myself and my dedication to what we do at the SAVHS. My Covid journey has helped me gain appreciation for stepping back, looking around and enjoying what life has to offer. I am grateful for the opportunities and challenges that my career in nursing have given me.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

