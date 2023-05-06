"John Sparks, in his professional roles, holds a faculty position at the University of Arizona, in the College of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program. He also serves the broader Pima County community, as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, working at the Federally Qualified Health Center MHC Healthcare. John lives in Sahuarita, Arizona, where he is serving his third term on the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board, and he currently holds the role of President of the Board. John considers himself blessed to be partnered in life with Kirsten, his wife of nearly 25 years, that is an ever-supportive presence in his life. John also finds great enjoyment and pride in being the father to his four children, ranging from freshman at the U of A to freshman in High School, that are all sources of kindness, generosity, and positive energy in their many endeavors. John was drawn to a career in nursing after learning through the experiences of life, that he finds his greatest professional fulfillment when he was able to serve others, as they strive to meet their own goals and dreams. This drive to be a source of consistent support is pervasive in all aspects of his life and he feels grateful, lucky, and blessed to be able to drive daily in an energetic effort to better the lives of those around him. He is honored and humbled to be recognized as a Nursing Fabulous Fifty and hopes to continue to be worthy of this recognition in all aspects of his life."