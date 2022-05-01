 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eliza Grigsby

  • Updated

Name: Eliza Grigsby

Job Title: RN Coordinator

Organization: University of Arizona Cancer Center

Education: Pima Community College, ADN; Grand Canyon University, BSN; Grand Canyon University, MSN

Professional Affiliations: American Nurses Association, ANA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I am sure at birth my parents knew I was going to be a nurse. In my childhood, my care of the neighborhood animals included baby birds, worms, cats, dogs and even humans. After a horrible dog attack at seven years old, my love for animals was halted. I was terrified of animals from that point on, and found people to be my saving grace.

My family, patients and my team at work are life to me. I enjoy connecting with people. Learning about who they are and why they fight so hard to live. I have worked in the Oncology/Hematology field for over 25 years and have loved every moment. Each individual patient has a story. My teammates are amazing people that make my job a pleasure even in difficult times.

