"I have been an LPN since 2004, prior to that I worked as a Behavioral Health Tech and a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. As an LPN I have worked in long term care, rehabilitation, hospice, acute care post-surgery orthopedics, wound care, and Alzheimer dementia care. I have served 3 years active duty in US Army as a 13B Cannon Crewman and 6 years as a 68W combat medic in the US Army reserves."