Job Title: LPN Primary Care Saguaro Clinic
Organization: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System
Education: Licensed Practical Nurse PCC Center for Training and Development, Graduate Pangasinan National High School, Philippines, American Heart Association Basic Life Support and First Aid Instructor, Certified Assisted Living Manager since June 2009
"I have been an LPN since 2004, prior to that I worked as a Behavioral Health Tech and a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. As an LPN I have worked in long term care, rehabilitation, hospice, acute care post-surgery orthopedics, wound care, and Alzheimer dementia care. I have served 3 years active duty in US Army as a 13B Cannon Crewman and 6 years as a 68W combat medic in the US Army reserves."