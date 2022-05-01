 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erin F. Pigeon

  2022-05-01

Name: Erin F Pigeon

Job Title: Registered Nurse Medical/Surgical

Organization: Banner University Medical Center – South

Education: BSN, Currently attending classes for Masters – Nurse Educator

Professional Affiliations: American Nurses Association, Emerging Professionals Association, Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses (WOCN) Society of Tucson, Central African Medical Mission (CAMM)

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I began my nursing career as an Inpatient Psychiatric nurse in Wisconsin before moving to Tucson and switching specialties to Med/Surg. From there, I quickly transitioned to a leadership position as manager. I have been co-chair of the facility’s Fall Prevention Committee and an active participant in the Wound Care & Skin Management Committee. Looking to resume school and focus on my passion for precepting new nurses, I returned to the bedside for the last two years. I have achieved the highest level of career development at my organization and I received a Daisy Award in 2020.

My interest and passion for caring have stemmed from my background. I was born and raised in Africa as a missionary child and saw first-hand the suffering and pain that can exist. God has blessed me with the opportunity and the grace to help and care for others through my nursing career. I try to infuse my depth of caring into every action for my patients, my co-workers and the new nurses that I precept and encourage.

