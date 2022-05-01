Eve Broughton

Name: Eve L. Broughton
Job Title: Chief, Specialty Ambulatory Care Services
Organization: Southern Arizonma VA Medical Center
Education: MS, APRN, ACNS-BC, Pain-c
Professional Affiliations: American Society of Pain Management Nurses, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
Nursing is my passion and no matter what role I have filled at any given time my goal is to support the direct care of Veterans is to with high quality Nursing. I embrace worthy projects that will benefit the veterans across the continuum. Supporting APRN Practice across VHA for Full Practice Authority was a large focus for many years and it was successfully passed across the VHA.
Promoting the education of student nurses, Valor’s, new graduates and Advance Practice Nurses is critical to the future of Nursing. I enjoy teaching and building quality education rotations for students at the VA.